Man accused of murdering Cayce woman, shooting another arrested in Richland Co.

A man wanted in the early Sunday morning murder of a Cayce woman has been caught.

Cayce officials say, Derrick Davon Sligh, 28, turned himself into the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Authorities say he was wanted for shooting two people on the 1700 block of Stahl Street. One of the shooting victims died while the other was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as Ms. Marquita Latasha Mobley, 33, of Cayce, who was pronounced dead at the scene as the result of apparent gunshot wounds. An autopsy has been scheduled for November 20, 2017.

Sligh is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

