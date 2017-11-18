South Carolina vs. Wofford: What We Learned

South Carolina's D.J. Smith high-fives fans after the Wofford game in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

South Carolina defeated the Wofford Terriers 31-10 on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium as the yearly rivalry game against the No. 2 Clemson Tigers.

Here’s what we learned.

1. Clemson looms large, but some Gamecocks aren’t saying much about it

The Clemson Tigers at No. 2 have a legitimate shot at playing for a third straight national championship game, but if you ask some of the Gamecocks, they’re not saying much about their next opponent.

“We’re just going to enjoy this win, take it one day at a time, and when Tuesday comes around, we’re going to turn on the field and get ready for Clemson,” wide receiver Bryan Edwards said.

“Same,” QB Jake Bentley added.

DT Javon Kinlaw was asked how often he’s been thinking about playing the Tigers.

“No answer,” he said with a stone face.

But head coach Will Muschamp was not afraid to chime in.

“Next week’s an emotional game,” Muschamp said. “I think when you double that, that makes it difficult on us. It’s going to be as emotional as it gets next week.”

Skai Moore provided the most in-depth quote of the evening when it came to the rivalry game. Moore was part of the 2013 squad – the last team to beat the Tigers.

“I’ve experienced a couple different dynamics being a part of this team for a while, but like I said, you know, we’ve got to come out here and have an edge about us. That’s the one thing I took from being on that team in 2013 – just how those guys played and the passion they played with.”

2. Skai Moore could soon break the interception record at South Carolina.

Coming into the game against Wofford, Skai Moore had 13 interceptions and managed to snag another, putting him tied for the school’s interception record with Bo Davies.

Moore could break the record with 15 against Clemson, but the gauntlet has been thrown down by head coach Will Muschamp.

“I gave him the game ball after the game today, and I told him the only way we were going to paint it up was if he breaks it, so he’s got to get another one.”

Moore’s feeling good about tying the record, but isn’t too focused on it.

“Hopefully I can get another one, obviously, but it felt good,” Moore said.

3. Senior leadership on a squad of underclassmen has shined

South Carolina is a team of young players, with only several seniors getting the chance to celebrate senior day on Saturday.

Despite that, the senior leadership has helped to mold and define this team.

“The seniors on this team have done so much for this program,” QB Jake Bentley said. “You really can’t put into words what they’ve been through and what they’ve overcame. Their big message to us was ‘keep the culture going.’”

