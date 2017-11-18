Killer still on the loose as friends reflect on Suzette Ginther's life

Two day after 27-year-old Suzette Ginther's body was discovered by a hunter in Manchester National Forest, her killer remains on the loose and friends are still trying to process the fact that the mother of two is no longer with them.

"What type of monster takes a momma from her two little babies and just throws her in a hole in the ground?"



That is a question Deloris Williams is trying to wrap her mind around. Williams says she's feeling a tremendous loss in the wake of learning about the gruesome death of her friend 'Suzy.'



Sumter County deputies say she was found buried in a shallow grave near Camp Burnt Gin Thursday afternoon. A hunter found her hours after she was reported missing by her boyfriend when she failed to report to work at PetSmart Thursday morning.



On Saturday the Sumter County Coroner's Office confirmed that she died of a gunshot wound.



Friends and co-workers are remembering Ginther as a loving mother, and a caring sweet person



Friends who have known her for years say she left behind two children - ages 8 and 10. "I just really feel bad for her children," Audrey Williams said. "She definitely didn't deserve anything like this. Anytime you were down she picked you back up."



Former co-workers Deloris and Audrey are trying to understand why this happened. "It didn't matter who you were or what you needed. If you needed Suzy, Suzy was there. This is a person that we are going to miss for a long long time," Williams said.



They say she was a loving mother who loved animals and always worked hard. They want Suzy to be remembered for more than how her life ended.



Investigators are treating her death as a homicide, but Saturday evening no arrests have been made.



If you know anything that could help investigators solve this case, call 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.



