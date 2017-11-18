Moore moves into the record books

South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore is now a school record holder. Moore now has 14 career interceptions, which ties him with Bo Davies for the most in program history.

Moore picked off the first defensive play of the second quarter to give his team the ball back facing 3-0 deficit.

Moore entered the season with 11 interceptions over the first three years of his career. He intercepted a pass against Kentucky and then had another against Arkansas this season. Moore had an interception against Vanderbilt, but it was called back due to a penalty.

Davies lettered at South Carolina from 1969-71. He had eight interceptions in 1970, which is tied for second-most in a single season with Brad Edwards in 1987. Bryan Gilliard had nine in 1984.

