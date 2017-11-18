VIDEO: Man caught on surveillance stealing "thousands of dollars' worth of cigarettes"

Mel Tillis gained fame in the 1970s with a string of successful hits. He had six No. 1 singles and more than 30 top 10 hits and was named the Country Music Association's entertainer of the year in 1976.More >>
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Macon County Sheriff's Office confirms that the two bodies found in a wooded area near County Road 13 are two missing men from Atlanta.More >>
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.More >>
The woman said she came across an unexpected roadblock, when a large tree branch was blocking the entirety of the street.More >>
While allegations of sexual harassment topple the careers of some men, Trump moves ahead unscathed as he writes his own rules.More >>
GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore's wife is standing by her embattled man, and she has gathered other Alabama women to his cause _ but not everyone is sticking with him.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday night.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner has identified a woman who died in a car wreck just after midnight Sunday morning.More >>
The Cayce Department of Public Safety is searching for a suspect wanted in an early morning murder in Cayce.More >>
Residents of high-tax states would be affected most by the GOP's plan to eliminate or reduce the deduction for state and local taxes, but the change also could affect millions of other filers, including some in...More >>
The top officer at U.S. Strategic Command says an order from President Donald Trump or any of his successors to launch nuclear weapons can be refused if that order is determined to be illegal.More >>
