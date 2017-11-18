VIDEO: Man caught on surveillance stealing "thousands of dollars' worth of cigarettes"

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a man accused of stealing a few thousand dollars’ worth of cigarettes from multiple businesses. (Source: LCSD)

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a man who was caught on video stealing a few thousand dollars’ worth of cigarettes from multiple businesses.

Deputies say the man burglarized two different stores in the early morning hours of November 7.

Surveillance video from the Gator’s Market Place on the 500 block of Corley Mill Road shows a man with a ski mask over his head and socks on his hands throwing a hammer at the glass door to get inside. Once inside he steals cigarettes before leaving the scene in a silver sedan.

Deputies believe the same man then broke into the Smart Stop on the 4000 block of Platt Springs Road just three hours after the robbery on Corley Mill Road to steal more cigarettes. This burglary was also captured on surveillance video.

Deputies say it is estimated that he stole a few thousand dollars’ worth of cigarettes altogether.

If you have any information about this incident or the suspect, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

