Collision involving a child and a tractor-trailer claims the life of one

One person is dead in Saluda County after a fatal car wreck involving a tractor-trailer and a child.

The collision happened just after 8 a.m. Saturday morning on Newberry Highway about 4 miles from Saluda.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a tractor-trailer that was carrying an empty log trailer was traveling north on Newberry Highway when it struck a car that was attempting to make a left turn onto the highway.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and a 4-year-old passenger were both wearing seatbelts and were not injured in the crash. Troopers say both of them are from Kentucky.

The driver of the car was also wearing a seatbelt, however, they were fatally injured in the wreck. SCHP Troopers say the driver became entrapped in the car and had to be mechanically extracted. The coroner has not yet released their identity.

No charges are being filed in this collision.

