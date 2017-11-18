Coroner: Missing Sumter woman found in forest died from gunshot wound

Suzette Ginther's body was found by a hunter in Manchester National Forest near Camp Burnt Gin. (Source: Google Earth)

The Sumter County Coroner has released the cause of death for a Sumter woman whose body was found by a hunter on Friday.

The coroner said 27-year-old Suzette Ginther died of a gunshot wound to the head. No other details have been released at this time.

Ginther's’s body was found near Camp Burnt Gin after her live-in boyfriend reported her missing on Thursday when she didn't show up to work.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are working together to investigate the case.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.