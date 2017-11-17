Drugs, guns seized as Lex. deputies shut down 'major source of drugs' in W. Cola

Lexington County narcotics agents arrested four people on Tuesday after executing a search warrant at a West Columbia home known for drug activity. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)

Lexington County narcotics agents arrested four people on Tuesday after executing a search warrant at a West Columbia home known for drug activity.

“Investigators were at a home on Charleston Highway to arrest Favor on an outstanding warrant when they spotted illegal narcotics in plain view,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “They were able to get a search warrant soon after and search the home for more drugs.”

Rashaun Benjamin Brown, 36, Deandra Demoris Favor, 32, Spencer Quanamain Frasier Jr, 26 and Amircle Betrell Wright, 29, are charged with illegally possessing drugs and weapons.

“We’re glad to get these drugs and guns off the street,” Koon said. “This house was a major source of drugs and our agents’ quick thinking helped shut it down.”

Deputies found cocaine, crack cocaine, meth, oxycodone, hydrocodone and four handguns, including one reported stolen out of North, SC, according to Koon.

Brown and Frasier are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after a judge set bond at $95,000 and $70,000, respectively.

Favor and Wright have been released after meeting conditions of their bond set by a judge at $105,000 and $52,5000, respectively.

