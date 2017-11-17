Gymnast Gabby Douglas slammed for victim-shaming after tweet to - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gymnast Gabby Douglas slammed for victim-shaming after tweet to Aly Raisman goes viral

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Aly Raisman attends ESPN: The Party 2017 held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP) Aly Raisman attends ESPN: The Party 2017 held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)
Gabby Douglas attends the 2017 Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event at TAO on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP) Gabby Douglas attends the 2017 Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event at TAO on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP)
Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas is being taken to task on Twitter after a now-deleted tweet was perceived as victim-shaming another U.S. gymnast that's come out against sexual assault. 

In a tweet from Aly Raisman, who has come out and accused a former U.S. Gymnastics doctor of sexual assault, Douglas responded saying "however it is our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy. dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd." 

Raisman's tweet was a note with the attached headline: "We are all in this together. If we are going to create [the] change I need all your help." 

As Twitter began to question Douglas's intentions, Raisman's 2016 Rio teammate Simone Biles came to support a fellow final 5 member - with a screenshot of Douglas's tweet to Raisman. 

"[It] shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me... honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you &  to support her," Biles tweeted. "I support you Aly ?? & all the other women out there! STAY STRONG"

After an evening of backlash, Douglas tweeted "I didn’t correctly word my reply &  I am deeply sorry for coming off like I don’t stand alongside my teammates. regardless of what you wear, abuse under any circumstance is never acceptable. I am WITH you. #metoo." 

In response to #metoo and both women and men discussing their sexual assaults, Raisman revealed that ex-Team USA doctor Larry Nassar allegedly sexually assaulted her for years

Another teammate, McKayla Maroney, also claimed Nassar molested her. He's currently awaiting trial on separate criminal sexual conduct charges in addition to being sued by more than 125 women, according to the Associated Press. 

Since her revelation, Raisman has been both honored and shamed since. Despite several positive interviews, people on social media say other things - like her nude photoshoot for the 2016 ESPN Body issue, and social media videos of her in Reebok gear on promotional shoots - are attention-seeking. 

Despite the attempt to repair her message, social media did not take kindly to Douglas's initial message. 

  South Carolina news on WIStv.com

