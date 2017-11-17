Man wanted for stealing credit cards from Midlands gym to fund shopping spree

Richland County deputies are looking for a man they say stole credit cards from gym members to fund a shopping spree. (Source: Surveillance video/RCSD)

Richland County deputies are looking for a man they say stole credit cards from gym members to fund a shopping spree.

Deputies say the suspect, wanted for larceny and fraud, stole credit cards from two victims at the Planet Fitness, located at 9714 Two Notch Road, on Oct. 10.

The cards were taken from their gym bags and later used at the following locations: 9001 Two Notch Road (Walgreens), 175 Forum Drive (Walgreens), and 9810 Polo Road (Food Lion).

The suspect purchased nearly $1,500 in gift cards and numerous items.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video using the cards to make purchases.

If you have any information about who this suspect is, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

