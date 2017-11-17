Man wanted for stealing credit cards from Midlands gym to fund s - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Man wanted for stealing credit cards from Midlands gym to fund shopping spree

Richland County deputies are looking for a man they say stole credit cards from gym members to fund a shopping spree. (Source: Surveillance video/RCSD) Richland County deputies are looking for a man they say stole credit cards from gym members to fund a shopping spree. (Source: Surveillance video/RCSD)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Richland County deputies are looking for a man they say stole credit cards from gym members to fund a shopping spree. 

Deputies say the suspect, wanted for larceny and fraud, stole credit cards from two victims at the Planet Fitness, located at 9714 Two Notch Road, on Oct. 10.

The cards were taken from their gym bags and later used at the following locations: 9001 Two Notch Road (Walgreens), 175 Forum Drive (Walgreens), and 9810 Polo Road (Food Lion). 

The suspect purchased nearly $1,500 in gift cards and numerous items.  

The suspect was captured on surveillance video using the cards to make purchases. 

If you have any information about who this suspect is, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Killer still on the loose as friends reflect on Suzette Ginther's life

    Killer still on the loose as friends reflect on Suzette Ginther's life

    Saturday, November 18 2017 9:06 PM EST2017-11-19 02:06:07 GMT
    Suzette Ginther (Source: Family photo)Suzette Ginther (Source: Family photo)

    Two day after 27-year-old Suzette Ginther's body was discovered by a hunter in Manchester National Forest, her killer remains on the loose and friends are still trying to process the fact that the mother of two is no longer with them.

    More >>

    Two day after 27-year-old Suzette Ginther's body was discovered by a hunter in Manchester National Forest, her killer remains on the loose and friends are still trying to process the fact that the mother of two is no longer with them.

    More >>

  • South Carolina vs. Wofford: What We Learned

    South Carolina vs. Wofford: What We Learned

    Saturday, November 18 2017 8:34 PM EST2017-11-19 01:34:26 GMT
    South Carolina's D.J. Smith high-fives fans after the Wofford game in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)South Carolina's D.J. Smith high-fives fans after the Wofford game in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)
    South Carolina defeated the Wofford Terriers 31-10 on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium as the yearly rivalry game against the No. 2 Clemson Tigers. Here’s what we learned. 1. Clemson looms large, but some Gamecocks aren’t saying much about it The Clemson Tigers at No. 2 have a legitimate shot at playing for a third straight national championship game, but if you ask some of the Gamecocks, they’re not saying much about their next opponent. “We’...More >>
    South Carolina defeated the Wofford Terriers 31-10 on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium as the yearly rivalry game against the No. 2 Clemson Tigers. Here’s what we learned. 1. Clemson looms large, but some Gamecocks aren’t saying much about it The Clemson Tigers at No. 2 have a legitimate shot at playing for a third straight national championship game, but if you ask some of the Gamecocks, they’re not saying much about their next opponent. “We’...More >>

  • Moore critic: Alabama Senate race a battle for nation's soul

    Moore critic: Alabama Senate race a battle for nation's soul

    Friday, November 17 2017 11:39 PM EST2017-11-18 04:39:35 GMT
    Saturday, November 18 2017 8:30 PM EST2017-11-19 01:30:56 GMT

    GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore's wife is standing by her embattled man, and she has gathered other Alabama women to his cause _ but not everyone is sticking with him.

    More >>

    GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore's wife is standing by her embattled man, and she has gathered other Alabama women to his cause _ but not everyone is sticking with him.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly