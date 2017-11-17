Man wanted for stealing credit cards from Midlands gym to fund shopping spree

Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Sandy Giles' daughter confirms that human remains found in Earp, California are believed to be Giles, who went missing back in May.More >>
A group's last-minute trip to Sam's Club on a Friday night turned into an experience that has changed their lives and touched people around the world.More >>
The second body found in Macon County woods have been identified, Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirmed.More >>
Macon County Sheriff's Office confirms to News Leader 9 that the 2 bodies found in a wooded area near County Road 13 are two missing Atlanta men.More >>
Two day after 27-year-old Suzette Ginther's body was discovered by a hunter in Manchester National Forest, her killer remains on the loose and friends are still trying to process the fact that the mother of two is no longer with them.More >>
GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore's wife is standing by her embattled man, and she has gathered other Alabama women to his cause _ but not everyone is sticking with him.More >>
The Keystone pipeline has leaked 210,000 gallons in rural South Dakota, but officials don't believe it has polluted water.More >>
South Carolina (8-3, 5-3 SEC) shrugged off a shaky offensive start and took care of the Wofford Terriers (9-2, 7-1 SoCon) at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina started the game with a leaky drive, followed by a punt in Wofford territory. The Terriers quickly answered back with a sustained drive of their own, grinding over seven minutes off the clock after a facemask penalty pushed Wofford past midfield. Wofford was unable to capitalize, though, and cashed in with a field goal. ...More >>
While allegations of sexual harassment topple the careers of some men, Trump moves ahead unscathed as he writes his own rules.More >>
South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore is now a school record holder. Moore now has 14 career interceptions, which ties him with Bo Davies for the most in program history.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a man accused of stealing a few thousand dollars’ worth of cigarettes from multiple businesses.More >>
Kelly Bryant threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns and was out of the game before halftime as No. 4 Clemson comfortably remained in the playoff race with a 61-3 win over The Citadel on Saturday.More >>
Young co-founded the rock back with his brother in 1973. He stopped performing with AC/DC in 2014 after being diagnosed with dementia.More >>
