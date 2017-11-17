South Carolina's first execution in 6 years set for Dec. 1

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina has scheduled its first execution in more than six years.

The State Department of Corrections said Friday it had received an order from the state Supreme Court setting a Dec. 1 execution date for 52-year-old Bobby Wayne Stone.

Stone has been on the state's death row for 20 years for the 1996 murder of Sumter County Sheriff's Sgt. Charlie Kubala.

Stone admitted he shot Kubala as the officer responded to a call in February 1996, but he said the shooting was accidental.

South Carolina uses lethal injection as its execution method, although inmates have the choice to opt for electrocution.

The state's protocol requires three drugs. Other states have gone to using a single drug.

South Carolina hasn't carried out an execution since 2011.

