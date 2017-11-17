SC mom thankful for store employee who kindly helped son

Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.More >>
Sandy Giles' daughter confirms that human remains found in Earp, California are believed to be Giles, who went missing back in May.More >>
Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas is being taken to task on Twitter after a now-deleted tweet was perceived as victim-shaming another U.S. gymnast that's come out against sexual assault.More >>
Macon County Sheriff's Office confirms to News Leader 9 that the 2 bodies found in a wooded area near County Road 13 are two missing Atlanta men.More >>
A group's last-minute trip to Sam's Club on a Friday night turned into an experience that has changed their lives and touched people around the world.More >>
Two day after 27-year-old Suzette Ginther's body was discovered by a hunter in Manchester National Forest, her killer remains on the loose and friends are still trying to process the fact that the mother of two is no longer with them.More >>
Investigators in Sumter County are treating the discovery of a missing woman's body in Manchester National Forest as a homicide.More >>
South Carolina defeated the Wofford Terriers 31-10 on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium as the yearly rivalry game against the No. 2 Clemson Tigers. Here’s what we learned. 1. Clemson looms large, but some Gamecocks aren’t saying much about it The Clemson Tigers at No. 2 have a legitimate shot at playing for a third straight national championship game, but if you ask some of the Gamecocks, they’re not saying much about their next opponent. “We’...More >>
The Keystone pipeline has leaked 210,000 gallons in rural South Dakota, but officials don't believe it has polluted water.More >>
The Sumter County Coroner has released the cause of death for a Sumter woman whose body was found by a hunter on Friday.More >>
GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore's wife is standing by her embattled man, and she has gathered other Alabama women to his cause _ but not everyone is sticking with him.More >>
South Carolina (8-3, 5-3 SEC) shrugged off a shaky offensive start and took care of the Wofford Terriers (9-2, 7-1 SoCon) at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina started the game with a leaky drive, followed by a punt in Wofford territory. The Terriers quickly answered back with a sustained drive of their own, grinding over seven minutes off the clock after a facemask penalty pushed Wofford past midfield. Wofford was unable to capitalize, though, and cashed in with a field goal. ...More >>
While allegations of sexual harassment topple the careers of some men, Trump moves ahead unscathed as he writes his own rules.More >>
South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore is now a school record holder. Moore now has 14 career interceptions, which ties him with Bo Davies for the most in program history.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a man accused of stealing a few thousand dollars’ worth of cigarettes from multiple businesses.More >>
