SC mom thankful for store employee who kindly helped son

One Columbia mother is thankful for the man who helped her son get ready for the day.

Amanda Swanny shared these photos with this message:

The owner at Piggly Wiggly on Devine St. helped my son with his bow tie this morning. It was a simple act of kindness that made my hear melt!!! Would love to thank him publicly for his kind-hearted act!

We've reached out to Swanny for more details, but the gentleman in the photos, Jermell Robinson wrote on our Facebook post and said, "Yea that's me. It was a pleasure helping this young man before heading off to school this morning."

