SC mom thankful for store employee who kindly helped son

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Amanda Swanny)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

One Columbia mother is thankful for the man who helped her son get ready for the day. 

Amanda Swanny shared these photos with this message: 

The owner at Piggly Wiggly on Devine St. helped my son with his bow tie this morning. It was a simple act of kindness that made my hear melt!!! Would love to thank him publicly for his kind-hearted act! 

We've reached out to Swanny for more details, but the gentleman in the photos, Jermell Robinson wrote on our Facebook post and said, "Yea that's me. It was a pleasure helping this young man before heading off to school this morning."

