Y'all - you can get your pet on your swimwear - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Y'all - you can get your pet on your swimwear

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Things like this are almost too good to be true, right? Perhaps. But you still want one. (Source: Petflair/Facebook screenshot) Things like this are almost too good to be true, right? Perhaps. But you still want one. (Source: Petflair/Facebook screenshot)
(WIS) -

Do you love your pet? Do you love your pet almost too much? 

If you'd put your dog in a sweater because it's cute, you should definitely check out this line of swimwear from Australian outfitter Petflair, who allows you to wear bathing suits with your beloved pet screen-printed on it. 

Things like this are almost too good to be true, right? Perhaps. But you still want one. Not only can you get bathing suits with Fido on it - but you can also get the matching beach towel. 

It's simple - send them a photo of your sassy cat, pay the fee, pick the size and cut, and you'll have your beach buddy on your beach body. 

The idea was created by a couple who wore his-and-hers matching swimwear with their beloved dog on it and their friends wanted to bite their style. 

RELATED: Now you and your dog can sleep in matching pajamas

With their business taking off, the hands behind the paw-covered swimsuits donate 25 percent of their profits to Pound Paws, a social media platform that features adoptable pets. 

To see more of the swimwear and how to get it, click here

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Foul play suspected as body of missing Sumter woman, 27, found in forest

    Foul play suspected as body of missing Sumter woman, 27, found in forest

    Saturday, November 18 2017 9:10 PM EST2017-11-19 02:10:46 GMT
    Suzette Ginter. (Source: Family photo)Suzette Ginter. (Source: Family photo)

    Investigators in Sumter County are treating the discovery of a missing woman's body in Manchester National Forest as a homicide.

    More >>

    Investigators in Sumter County are treating the discovery of a missing woman's body in Manchester National Forest as a homicide.

    More >>

  • Keystone pipeline leak won't affect last regulatory hurdle

    Keystone pipeline leak won't affect last regulatory hurdle

    Friday, November 17 2017 1:18 AM EST2017-11-17 06:18:49 GMT
    Saturday, November 18 2017 9:10 PM EST2017-11-19 02:10:08 GMT

    The Keystone pipeline has leaked 210,000 gallons in rural South Dakota, but officials don't believe it has polluted water.

    More >>

    The Keystone pipeline has leaked 210,000 gallons in rural South Dakota, but officials don't believe it has polluted water.

    More >>

  • Coroner: Missing Sumter woman found in forest died from gunshot wound

    Coroner: Missing Sumter woman found in forest died from gunshot wound

    Saturday, November 18 2017 9:08 PM EST2017-11-19 02:08:52 GMT
    Suzette Ginther. (Source: Family photo)Suzette Ginther. (Source: Family photo)

    The Sumter County Coroner has released the cause of death for a Sumter woman whose body was found by a hunter on Friday. 

    More >>

    The Sumter County Coroner has released the cause of death for a Sumter woman whose body was found by a hunter on Friday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly