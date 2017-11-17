Y'all - you can get your pet on your swimwear

Things like this are almost too good to be true, right? Perhaps. But you still want one. (Source: Petflair/Facebook screenshot)

Do you love your pet? Do you love your pet almost too much?

If you'd put your dog in a sweater because it's cute, you should definitely check out this line of swimwear from Australian outfitter Petflair, who allows you to wear bathing suits with your beloved pet screen-printed on it.

Things like this are almost too good to be true, right? Perhaps. But you still want one. Not only can you get bathing suits with Fido on it - but you can also get the matching beach towel.

It's simple - send them a photo of your sassy cat, pay the fee, pick the size and cut, and you'll have your beach buddy on your beach body.

The idea was created by a couple who wore his-and-hers matching swimwear with their beloved dog on it and their friends wanted to bite their style.

With their business taking off, the hands behind the paw-covered swimsuits donate 25 percent of their profits to Pound Paws, a social media platform that features adoptable pets.

To see more of the swimwear and how to get it, click here.

