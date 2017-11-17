Foul play suspected as body of missing Sumter woman, 27, found i - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Foul play suspected as body of missing Sumter woman, 27, found in forest

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Suzette Ginter. (Source: Family photo) Suzette Ginter. (Source: Family photo)
The 27-year-old Sumter woman's body was found by a hunter on Thursday near Camp Burnt Gin. (Source: Carolina Patrickis) The 27-year-old Sumter woman's body was found by a hunter on Thursday near Camp Burnt Gin. (Source: Carolina Patrickis)
Suzette Ginther's body was found by a hunter in Manchester National Forest near Camp Burnt Gin. (Source: Google Earth) Suzette Ginther's body was found by a hunter in Manchester National Forest near Camp Burnt Gin. (Source: Google Earth)
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Investigators in Sumter County are treating the discovery of Suzette Ginther's body in Manchester National Forest as a homicide.

The 27-year-old Sumter woman's body was found by a hunter on Thursday near Camp Burnt Gin. Ginther's live-in boyfriend reported her missing on Thursday when she didn't show up to work at Petsmart on Garners Ferry Road.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Department and SLED are working together to investigate the case.

“We suspect foul play and are treating it as a homicide,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

Investigators are currently interviewing the last people who were with Ginther.

Her employer, PetSmart, released a statement to WIS Friday afternoon, saying: 

We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our friend and valued team member, Suzette. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to her family and friends.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

