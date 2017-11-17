Columbia Metropolitan Airport officials asking fliers to arrive early ahead of Thanksgiving

Columbia Metro Airport Officials tell WIS they expect high numbers this year for those traveling during Thanksgiving.

An airport spokesperson says they are asking Thanksgiving week travelers to arrive an hour and a half to two hours ahead of time for their flight.

Officials say Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times for the airport. They say Tuesday and Wednesday will be their heaviest travel days for outgoing flights, Saturday and Sunday for those who are returning.

For those traveling in the skies, you can always use FlightAware to check routes, delays, and other flight information.

