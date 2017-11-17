Man in aviator glasses robs Forest Drive restaurant. Do you recognize him?

Man in aviator glasses robs Forest Drive restaurant. Do you reco - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia Police Department investigators are searching for a man accused of robbing a sandwich shop on Forest Drive on Thursday night.

The robber is described as a black male, who was last seen with a low trimmed beard, silver aviator-style sunglasses and wearing a gray hoodie, gray hat, black pants and black shoes with brown laces.

He’s accused of demanding money at gunpoint from employees at Nick’s Gyros and Seafood located at 2509 Forest Drive shortly after 9 p.m.

Nobody was injured.

Citizens who can identify the suspect are encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

