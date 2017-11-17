Lexington police looking for man who burglarized bar & grill - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington police looking for man who burglarized bar & grill

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
Lexington Police are looking for a man who stole a ladder and other items from Wings & Ale. (Source: Lexington Police Department) Lexington Police are looking for a man who stole a ladder and other items from Wings & Ale. (Source: Lexington Police Department)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a ladder thief and his accomplice.

In video the department posted to its Facebook page on Friday, you can see a man get out of a minivan behind the Wings & Ale on Ellis Avenue. He re-enters the frame carrying a ladder, which he eventually secures to the top of the vehicle. Then, he gets into the passenger side and it drives off.

The theft happened around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday.

In addition to the theft of ladder, officers want to speak to him and his accomplice about the theft of other items from the bar and grill.

If you know the man seen in the video or have seen the vehicle, police want to hear from you. You can earn a cash reward by calling Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

