Man arrested for stabbing woman several times in face

Edward Willis is accused of stabbing a woman several times on Allen Benedict Court. (Source: Columbia Police Department) Edward Willis is accused of stabbing a woman several times on Allen Benedict Court. (Source: Columbia Police Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A 42-year-old man is in jail, accused of stabbing a female acquaintance several times in the face and head.

Columbia Police Department investigators with the Special Victims Unit took Edward Willis into custody on Friday morning on River Drive and Margrave Road after CPD officers spotted his getaway vehicle in the area.

Willis is now charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Willis is accused of arguing with a woman at Allen Benedict Court before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

During the argument, Willis stabbed the victim several times in the face and head with a knife, police said.

She continues to recover from her serious injuries at a local hospital.

Willis was expected to be taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Man in aviator glasses robs Forest Drive restaurant. Do you recognize him? 

Two suspects caught on camera stealing from lingerie store in Columbiana Centre mall identified

