Students file class action suit against Midlands college because of mold

A group of Midlands college students filed a lawsuit against their school because of mold.

Five students who lived in student housing at Morris College in Sumter have filed the class action lawsuit saying they were exposed to toxic mold and other hazardous substances.

The attorney says several students had to be hospitalized or even drop out of school.

The students are demanding a trial by jury and are asking for at least $55 million.

A spokesperson for the college said on Friday that they did not have a statement to release because they had just learned of the lawsuit.

