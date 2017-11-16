West Columbia PD investigating after armed robbery near Platt Springs Road

The West Columbia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday night.

Details are limited, however, Captain Scott Morrison with WCPD said the incident happened at about 8 p.m. in the Platt Springs Road area.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Out of precaution, WCPD set up a perimeter in the area to try and locate the suspect as officers were not sure if the suspect left the scene on foot or in a car.

A description of the suspect has not yet been provided by officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.