West Columbia PD investigating after armed robbery near Platt Springs Road

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The West Columbia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday night.

Details are limited, however, Captain Scott Morrison with WCPD said the incident happened at about 8 p.m. in the Platt Springs Road area.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Out of precaution, WCPD set up a perimeter in the area to try and locate the suspect as officers were not sure if the suspect left the scene on foot or in a car.

A description of the suspect has not yet been provided by officials. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

