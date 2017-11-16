Lexington Co. woman sentenced 10 years after being charged with felony DUI

A 25-year-old woman has now been sentenced to 10 years in prison after causing a fatal accident that took the life of a 21-year-old woman in 2015.

Destiny Heather Mills was traveling on I-26 after 2 a.m. on September 1, 2015, when she struck a 1996 Jeep Cherokee from behind with her 2011 Kia Soul near mile marker 113. The contact made by Mills caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle ejecting Johnson from the passenger seat.

Johnson’s boyfriend, Joseph Mozingo, IV, called 911 shortly after the accident took place and told the dispatcher he couldn’t find Johnson. Mozingo began to ask bystanders for help finding Johnson. Eventually, Johnson’s body was found on the side of the roadway. She was later pronounced dead at Lexington Medical Center.

The investigation of the accident later determined Mills had alcoholic beverages at various establishments in the Harbison area earlier that night. In fact, toxicology testing performed by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division revealed Mills’ blood alcohol content was .12, which is above the legal limit.

