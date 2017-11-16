Two suspects caught on camera stealing from lingerie store in Columbiana Centre mall identified

Officers say armed robbery and conspiracy warrants have been issued for Ryelynn Sanders, 27, and Ramanda McMillan, 28. (Source: CPD)

Columbia Police have identified two of the three suspects wanted in connection to the armed robbery of a Victoria’s Secret store.

Officers say armed robbery and conspiracy warrants have been issued for Ryelynn Sanders, 27, and Ramanda McMillan, 28.

Sanders, McMillan, and another unidentified suspect were caught on surveillance stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of products from the Victoria’s Secret store inside the Columbiana Centre mall.

Investigators believe Sanders was armed with a gun and threatened an employee during the robbery.

Anyone with any information on the crime or the suspects is urged by officers to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

