Police hoping to identify, arrest suspects caught on video stealing car

Officers are searching for three men in connection to a vehicle that was stolen on Veterans Day on Beltline Boulevard. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia Police have released surveillance video of three men they are hoping to identify in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.

Officers identified one of the three men as 24-year-old Dandre Olds. The identities of the other two men are still unknown.

On November 11, Olds was seen on surveillance getting out of a car with the other two men and stealing an SUV that was parked in front of the Quick Trip convenience store located at 3016 North Beltline Boulevard.

Police urge anyone who may have any information regarding the crime or the individuals to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (.

