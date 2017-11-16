UPDATE: Charges pending for driver in accident that killed moped driver

The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a 22-year-old moped driver who was hit by a pickup truck on Rosewood Drive on Wednesday night.

Now, the Columbia Police Department says charges may be pending for the driver of the truck that struck him.

Coroner Gary Watts said David Newell of Tugaloo Avenue in Columbia was the driver of a moped who was struck from behind around 7:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Rosewood Drive.

Mr. Newell was transported by Richland County EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he died at 2:38 p.m. on Thursday afternoon from complications from injuries received in the collision, Watts said.

Investigators believe the driver of a pickup truck was speeding east on Rosewood when the truck hit the moped from behind. The truck then dragged the moped down the road before both vehicles hit a tree.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The 23-year-old truck driver remains in the hospital.

Officers with the CPD’s Traffic Safety Unit continue to investigate.

