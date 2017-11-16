PLAYER TO WATCH: Higgins enjoying the moment during Lower Richland playoff run

When you watch TeVaughn Higgins play, he shows a love for the game that’s hard to match.

On the field, the Lower Richland quarterback’s passion for the game and his desire to win are traits that make football fun for him and his teammates.

“Well, I think early on in the season, I don’t think he was enjoying himself too much,” said Lower Richland head coach Rodney Barr. “But as we moved towards the middle and the end of the season, he’s just having fun and the kids are kind of building off of that and enjoying themselves as well. We’re talking a lot about enjoying the moment and he’s been a key in that.”

During his senior campaign, Higgins has passed for more than 2,800 yards this season. His ability to do both well comes from studying multiple sources of inspiration.

“I try to model my game after different types of quarterbacks, not just limit myself to one person,” said Higgins. “I look at old quarterbacks, Mike Vick. I look at modern quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers -- arms, legs, everything in that aspect.”

Higgins was a member of last season's state championship basketball team under coach Caleb Gaither. His senior season on the hardwood, however, will have to wait. Higgins was selected to play in this year’s North-South All-Star game. Coach Barr believes having more exposure could help him earn more scholarship offers.

“Right now, he has an offer from Limestone and Newberry,” said Barr, “but those are the only looks at this point. Hoping we can continue moving forward in the playoffs and he’ll get some more looks. We just want to try to find the best fit for him. He’s a great young man and we want to find a place where he’s going to be able to be successful on and off the field.”

Higgins and the Diamond Hornets will try to extend their playoff run on Friday when they travel to Hartsville. The winner of that game gets a shot at the Class 4-A Lower State Championship.

