Man accused of stalking woman arrested after detonating explosive at victim's job

Lexington Police say they arrested a man who was stalking a woman and even detonated an explosive device causing damage to the hair salon she works in.

Robert Adams, 43, is facing multiple charges including stalking and use of a destruction device.

Police say Adams is believed to have been stalking the victim since late October.

On the morning of November 13, Adams is reported to have detonated an M-80 firecracker at Cost Cutters located at 100 Old Cherokee Road in Lexington. Cost Cutters is a hair salon that the victim works at. Officers say they recovered glass pieces from the door of the business, duct tape, and the exterior packaging of the M-80 at the scene.

Investigators were able to link Adams to the evidence found at Cost Cutters. They also were able to link him to other incidents involving the same victim including having her cable disabled and flattening her car tires.

Adams was arrested on Tuesday by officers with the Lexington Police Department. He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center with a bond of $55,000.00. Officers say if Adams is released, he will have to wear a monitoring device and have no contact with the victim.

