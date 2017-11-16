Deputies: Jammed gun hinders convicted felon from shooting assault victims

Calvin Brown was in arguing with a man and his sister around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Faraway Drive. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

A convicted felon is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say, Calvin Brown, 57, was arguing with a man and his sister around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Faraway Drive. Brown allegedly assaulted and harassed the woman and the woman's brother confronted him.

Deputies say when the fight became physical, Brown pulled out a handgun, fired a shot at the male victim but the gun jammed. Deputies say Brown tried to fire again, and the gun jammed once more.

It wasn't until Brown walked away from the scene the gun finally went off.

Brown was found a short time later and arrested. He's been charged with two counts of attempted murder and assault and battery, in addition to unlawful carrying and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

