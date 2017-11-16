Irmo man sentenced following 2015 domestic dispute, officer-involved shooting

An Irmo man was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Michael Jones was sentenced to 21 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

In July of 2015, investigators responded to a home on Wychwood Road for a domestic dispute. The younger male, who was standing on the front stoop of the house, informed the officers that his grandfather was trying to cut him with a piece of glass. They told the officers that Jones was in the back bedroom. Through the open front door, the officers repeatedly asked Jones to come outside, to which there was no response. The officers entered the home through a side door. They saw a closed doorway at the end of the hallway. Again, the officers repeatedly asked Jones to come out of the room, which Jones refused.

Police say Jones was carrying a weapon and refused to drop it.

Officers fired their weapons and Jones was shot multiple times.

Upon entering the room, the officers located a .22 caliber Remington rifle loaded with .22 caliber ammunition lying next to Jones. At the time of this incident, Jones had been previously convicted of two counts of common law robbery, which prevented him from possessing a firearm.

