House committee calls for resignation of director of SCDPS

A powerful State House committee is calling on the state's Department of Public Safety leader to step down.

14 House members say they have 'no confidence' in Director Leroy Smith after they studied his agency. They've written to Governor McMaster to ask for Smith's resignation or remove him.

They've heard Highway Patrol troopers' complaints of low morale, trouble hiring, recruiting and retaining staff along with other issues.

In a meeting on Monday, a trooper handed-in his letter of resignation publicly as he testified against the director, calling him unfair.

In the letter to Governor McMaster, the lawmakers say, "When the climate at the Department of Public Safety is such that its mission is compromised as a consequence of the failure of leadership, change is needed."

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.