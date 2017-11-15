Department of Education releases 2017 report cards for SC schools

The South Carolina Department of Education has released it's 2017 Report Cards state report cards for South Carolina schools and districts. (Source: WISTV)

The South Carolina Department of Education has released it's 2017 Report Cards state report cards for South Carolina schools and districts.

This year’s report card shows the state's four-year graduation rate has increased to 84.6 percent, a two percent increase over the previous year and an all-time high.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman said these reports provide transparency and accountability to parents and the public.

"I encourage the public to pay close attention to the important information contained in the report cards so that we can make informed decisions together in the best interest of our students," Spearman said.

This year, readers can compare data between up to three schools or school districts when you read the report card information online. The 2017 report cards can be viewed by clicking here.

The 2018 report card will be revamped to meet the requirements of the Every Student Succeeds Act and our state’s new accountability system. Schools will not be rated for state accountability purposes until Fall 2018 when the state will transition to a single accountability system.

Anyone who would like to provide feedback on the report card can email the department at info@ed.sc.gov.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.