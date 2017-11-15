Deputies want to talk to this man about a recent vehicle theft

Do you know this man? Lexington County deputies are looking for him. Deputies would like to speak to this man about a motor vehicle theft they are looking into.

If you know who this man is, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Please take a look at these pics to see if you recognize this man.

Call @MidlandsCrime at 888-Crime-SC to share his name with us.#LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/a6H42ctTAI — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) November 15, 2017

