High school student arrested after gun found in backpack

A high school student in Richland County is facing charges after a gun was found in his backpack at school on Wednesday.

Richland County deputies say a school resource officer arrested 18-year-old Michael Hilton after the gun was found in his backpack at Dutch Fork High School. Hilton will be charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Deputies say students, faculty, and staff were never in danger. The weapon was discovered when there was suspicious activity among the students and a teacher questioned it, says RCSD Lt. Curtis Wilson. Hilton admitted to the teacher that he had a gun.

Hilton was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Lexington-Richland School District 5 released a statement, saying:

A staff member at the school initially alerted school officials, and administrators acted quickly and appropriately once they received the report of a weapon on campus. As the police report states, no specific threats were made to staff or students. Law enforcement took immediate action to bring this matter to a quick close. Today's incident served as an important reminder that we all - students, staff, and parents - share a responsibility for school safety to report suspicious, out-of-the-ordinary activity in our schools. Safety is a top priority, and we will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure our schools remain safe places to learn.

The school district's spokesperson said no information could be released on the student from them.

