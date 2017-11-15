Darius Rucker headlines College Football Playoffs concert series - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Darius Rucker headlines College Football Playoffs concert series in Atlanta

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
South Carolinian Darius Rucker is one of a handful of eclectic musicians and bands set to perform at the upcoming AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concert series. 

The 3-time GRAMMY award-winning artist released his fifth country album, When Was the Last Time, in October.

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! will take place at Centennial Olympic Park, in the heart of downtown Atlanta's Championship Campus. The rest of the lineup includes: 

  • Performances by Jason Derulo and Charlie Puth will kick off the event on Saturday, Jan. 6, along with special guest Lizzo. 
  • The Chainsmokers will headline Sunday, Jan. 7, with additional performances by Bebe Rexha and Spencer Ludwig.
  • On game day, Monday, Jan. 8, Darius Rucker will headline the pregame event from the Capital One Quicksilver® Music Stage, along with opening act Brett Young.

The free, three-day concert series will include fan-friendly entertainment, daily ESPN broadcasts, and sponsor giveaways, as well as firework shows.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 7. On game day, Monday, Jan. 8, gates will open at Noon ET. For those unable to attend, a live stream of the Saturday and Sunday night performances will be available at www.att.net/attplayoffplaylist.

The 2018 CFP National Championship will take place on Monday, January 8 at 8 p.m. ET. The game will air live on ESPN. For additional information on AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! and the national championship game, visit www.collegefootballplayoff.com.

