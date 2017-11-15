Darius Rucker headlines College Football Playoffs concert series in Atlanta

South Carolinian Darius Rucker is one of a handful of eclectic musicians and bands set to perform at the upcoming AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concert series. (Source: WIS)

The 3-time GRAMMY award-winning artist released his fifth country album, When Was the Last Time, in October.

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! will take place at Centennial Olympic Park, in the heart of downtown Atlanta's Championship Campus. The rest of the lineup includes:

Performances by Jason Derulo and Charlie Puth will kick off the event on Saturday, Jan. 6, along with special guest Lizzo.

The Chainsmokers will headline Sunday, Jan. 7, with additional performances by Bebe Rexha and Spencer Ludwig.

On game day, Monday, Jan. 8, Darius Rucker will headline the pregame event from the Capital One Quicksilver® Music Stage, along with opening act Brett Young.

The free, three-day concert series will include fan-friendly entertainment, daily ESPN broadcasts, and sponsor giveaways, as well as firework shows.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 7. On game day, Monday, Jan. 8, gates will open at Noon ET. For those unable to attend, a live stream of the Saturday and Sunday night performances will be available at www.att.net/attplayoffplaylist.

The 2018 CFP National Championship will take place on Monday, January 8 at 8 p.m. ET. The game will air live on ESPN. For additional information on AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! and the national championship game, visit www.collegefootballplayoff.com.

