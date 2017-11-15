Farming equipment, vehicles damaged in 20-acre woods fire in Pel - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Farming equipment, vehicles damaged in 20-acre woods fire in Pelion

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Crews from Lexington fire and the South Carolina Forestry Commision are working to quell a 20-acre woods fire in Pelion. (Source: CountyLex Twitter) Crews from Lexington fire and the South Carolina Forestry Commision are working to quell a 20-acre woods fire in Pelion. (Source: CountyLex Twitter)
PELION, SC (WIS) -

Crews from Lexington fire and the South Carolina Forestry Commission are working to quell a 20-acre woods fire in Pelion. 

The fire is currently burning near Jewell Boone Road in Pelion and an agricultural structure is threatened by the blaze. 

Officials in Lexington County say a defensive perimeter is being established to extinguish the fire. 

This is a developing story; check back for more updates. 

