Farming equipment, vehicles damaged in 20-acre woods fire in Pelion

Crews from Lexington fire and the South Carolina Forestry Commision are working to quell a 20-acre woods fire in Pelion. (Source: Google Earth)

Crews from Lexington fire and the South Carolina Forestry Commision are working to quell a 20-acre woods fire in Pelion. (Source: CountyLex Twitter)

Crews from Lexington fire and the South Carolina Forestry Commission are working to quell a 20-acre woods fire in Pelion.

The fire is currently burning near Jewell Boone Road in Pelion and an agricultural structure is threatened by the blaze.

20+ acre woods fire near the town of Pelion. Several pieces of farming equipment and vehicles damaged. No word on cause, but FFs are continuing to contain the fire. @ForestryCommish pic.twitter.com/8614DrCoZN — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) November 15, 2017

Officials in Lexington County say a defensive perimeter is being established to extinguish the fire.

LCFS & @ForestryCommish on scene of woods fire in Pelion. One agricultural structure threatened. Defensive perimeter being set up to extinguish fire. — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) November 15, 2017

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.