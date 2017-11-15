UPDATE: HVAC unit cause of gas smell at Chapin High, district officials say

Chapin High School briefly evacuated students, faculty, and staff following the report of a smell of gas on the school's campus.

Lexington County officials had confirmed the evacuation was taken as a precautionary measure as fire crews investigated.

Lexington fire crews responded to the school and found no trace of gas, promptly ending the evacuation. The students were allowed back into the building.

A Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson said that district officials and the fire department determine that the source of the smell was an HVAC unit. The unit was disabled and scheduled for repair.

Chapin High School is located at 300 Columbia Ave.

