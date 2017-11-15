Man, 48, identified following fatal accident in Midlands

A 48-year-old Blythewood man has been identified as the victim in a single-car accident that killed him around 10 p.m. Monday.

Coroner Gary Watts identified the man as Brentley Richard Borer. Borer died at the scene due to blunt head trauma sustained during the accident.

The collision happened in the 2900 block of Screaming Eagle Road Extension just before midnight. The investigation indicates that the male driver was speeding, did not regard a stop sign at the intersection of Screaming Eagle Road and McCords Ferry Road and struck a tree.

Borer was wearing a seat belt, Watts said.

