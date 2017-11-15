Car fire temporarily closes lanes of traffic on I-77 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Car fire temporarily closes lanes of traffic on I-77

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Fire Department is working a car fire on Interstate 77.

According to CFD officials, that car caught fire in the northbound lane of I-77 near mile marker 10. 

At least one lane of traffic has been closed as a result of the fire.

No word on any injuries.

