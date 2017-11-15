These tips could help keep would-be package thieves away from your front door

The watchful viewer, who submitted the surveillance video but did not want to be interviewed on camera, wants folks to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC if you know who he is. (Source: WIS viewer)

One Richland County woman wants to bring a little awareness to people who are receiving deliveries to their homes this holiday season - be wary of where the delivery is being dropped off.

A viewer submitted surveillance video of a would-be thief swiping a package from her front door. She says a neighbor, who witnessed the theft, confronted the thief, who brought the package back to its rightful place.

She says that it's the time of year where someone could be lurking in your neighborhood for lonely packages, and wants consumers to be vigilant when and where you could have those items delivered.

Instances like this are called "crimes of opportunity" - and there are many ways to help yourself.

Amazon has a list of tips you can use if using its service. They include:

Amazon customers are able to track their packages on Amazon.com after they have placed their order.

Amazon Customer Service is available 24/7 to help customers with any matters related to their package delivery.

Amazon Lockers is an alternative for individuals who prefer not to have their packages left at a doorstep. Amazon customers can search for lockers by zip code or address, here: https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=201117850.

Other additional delivery security tips include:

Delivery services allow customers to schedule the time you'd like for the package to be delivered. FedEx, UPS, DHL, and USPS offer these services.

You can leave notes on your delivery request on where you'd like the package placed, such as your back porch or to your workplace.

Captain Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department says another tip is asking a trusted neighbor or family member to help you out.

"When you know you’re expecting a package, have a neighbor or relative keep an eye on your front porch," Capt. Myrick said. "This can decrease the amount of time a package sits there for thieves to make a move on."

More than anything, Capt. Myrick says that communications between the consumer and the source of purchase can ensure a lot of things.

"Finally, there are a couple of other options to consider that can be arranged between the buyer and the seller," he said. "Ensuring your package guarantees you’ll be reimbursed if your package is stolen. Requiring [a] signature on delivery is available from certain sellers and carriers."

And as always, if you have any crimes to report, report them to your local law enforcement agencies.

As for this would-be thief, our viewer says she's reported the incident and shown the video to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. She says if you know who he is, to report him to law enforcement by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.

