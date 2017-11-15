Xscape Tour Ticket Giveaway 15: OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WIS-TV, 1111 Bull Street, Columbia, SC 29201 and Colonial Life Arena. The promotion begins at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time Zone, November 27, 2017, and ends at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time Zone, December 04, 2017. Entries must be received by 11:59 a.m. Eastern Time Zone December 04, 2017. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.



2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the station’s viewing area: Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Chester, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Florence, Georgetown, Greenwood, Hampton, Horry, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, McCormick, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda, Sumter, Union, Williamsburg, and York, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Sponsors and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per individual will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified. Winner must provide proof of legal residency of property and must be legally allowed to make changes or improvements to requested property and/or land.



3. How to Enter. There is one way to enter this promotion. Download the FREE Palmetto Weekend APP on your mobile device and complete contest registration from. Beginning at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time Zone, Monday, November 27, 2017, entries must be submitted by 11:59 a.m. Eastern Time Zone December 04, 2017 to qualify to win. Individuals entering will be asked to provide basic contact information (name, address, phone number, email address) All entries become the property of Sponsors, and Sponsors reserve the right to use any information submitted by entrants.



Entries must be filled out completely and legibly to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction. For online entries, the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with a winning entry.



Entrants agree not to upload, post or transmit any materials which contain any computer viruses, Easter eggs, worms, Trojan Horses or other harmful component or programming routines that are intended to damage, detrimentally interfere with, surreptitiously intercept or expropriate any system, data or personal information. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsors reserve the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).



Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual or the authorized account holder of an e-mail address shall be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, and Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.



By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that Sponsors of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that Sponsors may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsors for that purpose. Sponsors are not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsors.



4. Prize(s). Five (5) pair of Xscape Tour Tickets: Estimated ticket value $130.



No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s).



5. How the Prizes are Awarded. Prize: One (5) winners will be randomly selected from all entries submitted by 11:59 a.m. December 04, 2017. Winner will be contacted via the contact information on the entry form submitted. Announcement may include Sponsors’ news coverage and social media announcements.



6. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received across all Participating Entities.



7. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver's license with current address or other appropriate form of identification is required to claim a prize. Winner must claim prize at WIS-TV, 1111 Bull Street Columbia, SC between 8:30 am and 5 pm Monday through Friday. Winner must claim prize within 30 days after notification of winning the prize, or the prize will be forfeited.



Winner will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. Sponsors will report any individual winnings over $500 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner will receive a Form 1099 from Sponsors if Sponsors reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.



Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that Sponsors have the right to publicize and broadcast winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.



8. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsors, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.



9. Sponsors’ Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by Sponsors. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by Sponsors are final and binding. Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsors’ websites, or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsors further reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).



10. List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to Xscape Tour Ticket Giveaway 15 Contest, WIS-TV, 1111 Bull Street, Columbia, SC 29201 between December 11th 2017 through January 1st 2018.