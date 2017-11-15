Man wanted for attempted murder charge in girlfriend's assault arrested

A man wanted on an attempted murder charge after investigators said he assaulted his girlfriend has been arrested.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Brandon Bing, 28, was arrested at home on the 3400 block of Palmetto Avenue on Tuesday night. He will be charged with attempted murder in connection with an Oct. 22 incident at the Reserves Apartments on Faraway Drive.

Investigators said Bing assaulted his girlfriend with a handgun and then opened fire on her with the weapon. The bullet missed, however.

Bing fled the scene shortly after the incident, investigators said.

