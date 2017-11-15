SC officials unveil annual Scrooges and Angels list

South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond has unveiled the annual Scrooges and Angels list Wednesday morning.

The event highlights the charities worth giving to this time of year versus those whose who aren't necessarily worth giving to.

"Angels" are charities that make sure most of their money goes directly to the people they're working to help. "Scrooges" are organizations that use most of their money on administrative costs and other things.

The Angels honored represent organizations that exemplify charitable giving in South Carolina. Representatives from all organizations were in attendance to receive a plaque and recognition from Secretary Hammond. The Angels recognized, with the percentage of their expenditures that went toward their program services, are listed below.

Those recognized are listed in alphabetical order, and are NOT ranked by the Secretary of State.

Chapin We Care Center, Chapin, SC 93.4%

Christmas Is For Kids, Gaffney, SC 99.7%

Friends of the Animal Shelter, Inc., Aiken, SC 83.9%

Golden Corner Food Pantry, Seneca, SC 91.3%

Help 4 Kids Florence, Florence, SC 97.4%

JumpStart South Carolina, Spartanburg, SC 91.0%

Meals on Wheels of Horry County, Inc., Surfside Beach, SC 97.7%

Operation Sight, Mount Pleasant, SC 87.5%

Project Hope Foundation, Inc., Greenville, SC 95.4%

Samaritan’s Purse, Boone, NC 87.8%

The Volunteers in Medicine Clinic, Hilton Head Island, SC 93.4%

As of last year, Secretary Hammond included both charities and professional fundraisers in the list of Scrooges. The designation of Scrooge is based upon a charitable organization’s failure to spend a high percentage of its total expenditures on charitable programs, or a professional fundraiser’s failure to remit a significant amount of its gross receipts to the charity for which it solicits. The organizations designated as this year’s Scrooges are listed below, along with the percentage of expenditures used for program services or percentage of gross receipts remitted.

The charitable organizations and professional fundraisers recognized are listed in alphabetical order and are NOT ranked by the Secretary of State.

Charitable Organizations

American Association of State Troopers, Inc., Tallahassee, FL 15.5%

American Veterans Foundation, Sarasota, FL 8.3%

Childhood Leukemia Foundation, Inc., Brick, NJ 19.6%

Firefighters Support Foundation Inc., Greenfield, MA 6.8%

Honor Bound Foundation, Inc., Darien, CT 29.7%

Melanoma International Foundation, Glenmoore, PA 33.9%

Project Cure, Inc., Bradenton, FL 24.6%

United Cancer Support Foundation, Knoxville, TN 3.7%

Professional Fundraisers

Hal. E. Erwin, Bingo Promoter d/b/a Paradise Amusements, LLC, Chapin, SC 3.2%

Truck, Trailer & Equipment Sales, Inc., Summerville, SC 6.1%

“The Secretary of State’s Office is responsible for enforcing the Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act, and has recognized Scrooges and Angels for the past 22 years,” said Secretary Hammond. “As the holidays approach, people are reminded to open their hearts and help those in need. Recognizing Scrooges and Angels not only promotes accountability and transparency to charitable donors but also acknowledges and extends gratitude to the charities that uplift our communities. I encourage all South Carolinians to continue to give generously, but to always research charities and professional fundraisers before they give.”

Charitable donors may research organizations registered in South Carolina by visiting the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.sc.gov.

To review an organization, select the Charity Search button to learn a charity’s total revenue, program expenses, total expenses, net assets, and fundraiser costs. The website even calculates the percentage of total expenses that the charity has devoted to its program services. You can also call our Division of Public Charities at 1-888-CHARITI (242-7484) for more information.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.