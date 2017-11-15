Attention, shoppers: A consumer watchdog group says these 10 toys are the worst of 2017

This Spider-Man drone is sold at most retailers and is hazardous because of the bodily hard is can do, per W.A.T.C.H. (Source: W.A.T.C.H.)

For parents looking for the hottest toys this holiday season, here's a list of toys you need to avoid.

World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc., or W.A.T.C.H., released its nominees for the “10 Worst Toys of 2017” on Tuesday. The list is based on "toys with inconsistent and inadequate warnings, cautions and age recommendations as well as other classic safety hazards that continue to re-appear year after year."

One such item on this year's list is the Spider-Man drone. The item, priced at $89.99 and sold at most big retailers, is presented as hazardous for the potential for eye and body impact injuries.

"W.A.T.C.H. OUT! This 'official movie edition' remote-control drone, based on the well-known Spiderman Superhero franchise, is sold for use by children," the warning states. "The 'performance drone,' designed to launch into the air powered by multiple rotating rotor blades is accompanied by numerous warnings, including the potential for 'damage or injury.'"

W.A.T.C.H. began publishing this top 10 list in 1991, but recent years has seen the addition of toys purchased online, with digital purchases increasing every year.

"This year’s toy report addressed the types of toy hazards available online, as well as in retail stores, so parents know what traps to avoid when buying toys," W.A.T.C.H. said.

W.A.T.C.H. has issued a safety list for parents to use when purchasing toys:

for Toys with Pointed Tips, And Blunt Or Sharp Edges that could crush, cut or puncture children’s ski

for Toys Marketed On The Internet, without warnings, instructions or age recommendations posted on the website.

for Battery Operated Toys For Children Under 8 Years Of Age since batteries may leak, overheat and explode.

for Toys With “Fur” Or “Hair”, including dolls and stuffed animals, that can be ingested and aspirated by oral-age children.

for Toys With Small Removable Attachments at the end of laces and strings (e.g., bells, knobs, etc.).

for Projectile Toys, including dart guns, slingshots, and pea-shooters which shoot objects and can cause eye injuries and often blindness.

for Any Crib Or Playpen Toys which are to be strung across cribs or playpens. This type of toy has resulted in strangulation deaths and injuries.

for Toys Marketed With Other Product Lines, such as food, clothing, books, cassettes, and videos which could have dangerous designs and are often sold with no warnings, instructions or age recommendations.

for Toys Composed Of Flammable Material which will readily ignite when exposed to heat or flame.

for Realistic Looking Toy Weapons including guns, dart guns, Ninja weaponry, swords, toy cleavers, knives, and crossbows which promote violence.

for Toys Which Require Electricity to function and do not have step-down transformers to reduce the risk of shock and electrocution.

for Toys With Small Parts that can be swallowed or aspirated, causing choking.

for Long Handled Toys For Children Up To 4 Years Of Age due to a tendency of such children to place these toys in their mouths and choke.

for Toys With Toxic Surfaces Or Components that have the potential to be ingested or cause skin irritations (e.g., some children’s’ play make up kits have components which contain ferrocyanide, a known poison).

See our slideshow for the full top 10.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.