Woman who flipped off President Trump's motorcade gets nearly $100K in donations

A woman fired from her job after she flipped off President Donald Trump's motorcade is the subject of a wildly successful GoFundMe fundraiser.

As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe fundraiser for Juli Briskman has raised $97,000 and continues to grow.

Briskman was fired from Akima, LLC in October after the photo of her giving the one-finger salute to the president's motorcade as it made its way back to the White House from a golf outing went viral.

In an interview with CNN, Briskman said she did it because she was frustrated with the president.

“My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said.

Since her firing, Briskman has been looking for a new job and preparing for her daughter's birthday. She said the firing left her shocked and worried about the future, but donations have lifted a "heavy burden."

"I am not sure what the future holds, but I am buoyed by your support," Briskman wrote on the GoFundMe page. "For now, I can just say THANK YOU and promise to be a good steward of these funds."

