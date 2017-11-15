Woman who flipped off President Trump's motorcade gets nearly $1 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Woman who flipped off President Trump's motorcade gets nearly $100K in donations

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
One gesture was not enough for Juli Briskman, who showed her displeasure twice, in hopes her message got through. (Source: CNN, POOL, Getty Images, NBC/"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", Facebook/Juli Briskman, @julibriskman, Facebook/akimallc) One gesture was not enough for Juli Briskman, who showed her displeasure twice, in hopes her message got through. (Source: CNN, POOL, Getty Images, NBC/"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", Facebook/Juli Briskman, @julibriskman, Facebook/akimallc)
(WIS) -

A woman fired from her job after she flipped off President Donald Trump's motorcade is the subject of a wildly successful GoFundMe fundraiser. 

As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe fundraiser for Juli Briskman has raised $97,000 and continues to grow. 

Briskman was fired from Akima, LLC in October after the photo of her giving the one-finger salute to the president's motorcade as it made its way back to the White House from a golf outing went viral.

In an interview with CNN, Briskman said she did it because she was frustrated with the president.

“My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said.

Since her firing, Briskman has been looking for a new job and preparing for her daughter's birthday. She said the firing left her shocked and worried about the future, but donations have lifted a "heavy burden."

"I am not sure what the future holds, but I am buoyed by your support," Briskman wrote on the GoFundMe page. "For now, I can just say THANK YOU and promise to be a good steward of these funds."

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:57 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:57:29 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:56:46 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:24:52 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:29:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly