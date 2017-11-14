Cards Against Humanity purchased a piece of US border to block President Trump's wall plans

Cards Against Humanity says their campaign "saves America" and says they've purchased a piece of the border to block the construction. (Source: Cards Against Humanity)

By now, you've heard of President Donald Trump's plans to build a border wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

It was one of the campaign promises that propelled him to the presidency, and he contends that it still will be built. But, the popular card game "for horrible people" is hoping a tactic they're employing will block that possibility.

Cards Against Humanity says their campaign "saves America" and says they've purchased a piece of the border to block the construction. Now, the cardgame wants the American public to get in on it - and it only costs you $15, wherein the card game maker will send you trinkets for your sponsorship.

Their plea for funds, as a part of their holiday promotion, goes a little something like this:

It’s 2017, and the government is being run by a toilet. We have no choice: Cards Against Humanity is going to save America. There’s no time for questions - now is the time to act. You give us $15, and we’ll send six America - saving surprises right to your doorstep. It will be fun, it will be weird, and if you voted for Trump, you might want to sit this one out.

In a nutshell, CAH says they are saving America from "Injustice, lies, racism, the whole enchilada."

They also created a "reflective" video from an aging millennial who recalled what happened because of the promotion.

Cards Against Humanity says participants will receive an illustrated map of the land, a certificate of the promise to fight the wall's construction, new cards, and other goodies.

In the meantime, President Trump has continuously promised that the border wall will happen - and prototypes are already being built, according to NBC News.

A Department of Homeland Security internal report would cost an estimated $21.6 billion, including maintenance.

