A new pregnancy resource center is opening in Lexington

The grand opening and ribbon cutting for LaVie Pregnancy Care Center are happening Wednesday on Calks Ferry Road in Lexington.

There's a new pregnancy facility offering free services for men and women.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting for LaVie Pregnancy Care Center are happening Wednesday on Calks Ferry Road in Lexington.

It will provide services such as pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, peer counseling, adoption referrals, post-abortion recovery, future father support and much more, all at no cost to the clients.

“This has been a prayerful two-year process for LICS (Lexington Interfaith Community Services), knowing that these services were not available to Lexington women and men," Executive Director of LICS Robin Bowers said. "We are excited to open the doors of this much-needed resource in Lexington County and look forward to serving those facing unexpected pregnancy decisions. We want them to know that there are people who care and are willing to help meet their needs here in our community.”

LICS has had a presence in Lexington County for over 39 years, serving neighbors in crisis situations.

The opening of LaVie Pregnancy Care Center expands the services available to individuals and families in the Midlands.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.