Lexington Co. man previously reported missing found dead

A photo of Monday Wingard, as issued by the sheriff's department. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)

A Lexington County man who was previously reported missing has been found dead, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office.

The body of Monday Wingard, 43, of Swansea, was found by a community search party near his Basil Road residence on Tuesday.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Nov. 15 to determine the cause of Wingard's death. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is also investigating.

