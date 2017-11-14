Here's how an unsuccessful 'jiggle' of keys keeps car from being - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Here's how an unsuccessful 'jiggle' of keys keeps car from being stolen, helps CPD find suspects

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Three teenagers have been caught and charged in connection with a home burglary and a set stolen car keys, according to Columbia police.
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Three teenagers have been caught and charged in connection with a home burglary and a set stolen car keys, according to Columbia police. 

The teens, who are 19, 18, and 16 years old, are accused of breaking into a Summerlea Drive home on Nov. 12 and stealing car keys from the home.

Officers found the back door of the home forced open but did not see the suspects there. Witnesses later gave police a description of the suspects and said they were last seen leaving the area on foot. 

Officers patrolling the area found the trio walking along Johnson Avenue near Hyatt Park and detained them. As the suspects were searched, officers found the keys that were taken from the Summerlea Drive home. 

Police said the suspects were not able to steal the vehicle because they could not start the car. 

"According to the victim, you have to ‘jiggle’ the keys in the ignition to make it work," a CPD press release said. 

The investigation also uncovered that the suspects drove to the Summerlea Drive home in a stolen SUV from the Richland County Sheriff's Department's jurisdiction. 

Rashad Washington and Demondre Jones are charged with second- degree burglary, malicious injury to property,  possession of a stolen vehicle, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The teens were transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Washington remains in jail on a $100,000 bond and Jones remained in jail under a $75,000.

The 16-year-old male was housed in the juvenile section of the ASGDC.

