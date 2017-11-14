West Columbia election will be re-held due to voting irregularit - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

West Columbia election will be re-held due to voting irregularities, officials say

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)

Voting irregularities will force a new election for a West Columbia City Council seat, according to Lexington County Election Commission officials. 

The election for the seat held by Councilman Boyd Jones will need to be redone after a filed protest claimed irregularities, including the possibility that some voted in that election who shouldn't have done so.

The commission board is investigating the claims and will release an official statement later this week.

Dean Crepes, with Lexington County estimates it will cost about $900 to hold another election.

Council is expected to talk about the mishap during executive session Tuesday night.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

