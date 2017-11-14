CPD investigates fatal 1-vehicle collision on Screaming Eagle Ro - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

CPD investigates fatal 1-vehicle collision on Screaming Eagle Road Ext.

(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit is investigating a fatal collision that happened Monday night. 

The collision happened in the 2900 block of Screaming Eagle Road Extension just before midnight. The investigation indicates that the male driver was speeding, did not regard a stop sign at the intersection of Screaming Eagle Road and McCords Ferry Road and struck a tree. 

The Richland County Coroner's Office is assisting CPD in their investigation. 

The name of the deceased has not been identified at this time. 

Check back for more updates. 

