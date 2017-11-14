Gov. Henry McMaster on Roy Moore: If he cannot disprove sex allegations, 'he needs to go.'

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster weighed in on the U.S. Senate race in Alabama as GOP nominee Judge Roy Moore continues to fight allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

Appearing at a news conference Tuesday, McMaster said he's followed the story from afar, but said it may be time for Moore to step out of the race.

"I don't know the facts," McMaster said. "I know what I've read. And I believe through the number of witnesses -- who seem to be not in any sort of concerted action -- taking all those circumstances together, I believe that unless Judge Moore can somehow disprove those allegations, he needs to go."

McMaster becomes another establishment GOP figure joining the chorus of others to ask Moore to leave the race after a bombshell report from The Washington Post.

The Post report alleged Moore had an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl in the 1970's. The Post also detailed several other alleged instances where Moore dated and had relationships with young girls when he was in his 30's.

The story has largely upended a safe GOP Senate seat once held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

